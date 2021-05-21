Austin-East claims first-ever region title, Bearden reclaims region crown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cinderella story that is the Austin-East boys soccer team continues to live on. The Roadrunners defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 on Thursday evening to claim the schools first ever boys soccer region championship.

Meanwhile for the first time since 2016 the Bearden Bulldogs claimed the Region 2 Class AAA Championship Title defeating West in overtime 1-nil.

Below is a complete list of scores from Thursday’s region championship games.

Region 1

Gatlinburg-Pittman 0, Austin-East 1 (Class A)

West 0, Bearden 1 (Class AAA)

Sevier County 2, Greeneville 1 (Class AA)

Region 2

Hardin Valley 0, Farragut 1 (Class AAA)

Greenback 1, Oneida 5 (Class A)

Central 2, South-Doyle 3 (Class AA)