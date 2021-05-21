Austin-East claims first-ever region title, Bearden reclaims region crown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cinderella story that is the Austin-East boys soccer team continues to live on. The Roadrunners defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 on Thursday evening to claim the schools first ever boys soccer region championship.
Meanwhile for the first time since 2016 the Bearden Bulldogs claimed the Region 2 Class AAA Championship Title defeating West in overtime 1-nil.
Below is a complete list of scores from Thursday’s region championship games.
Region 1
Gatlinburg-Pittman 0, Austin-East 1 (Class A)
West 0, Bearden 1 (Class AAA)
Sevier County 2, Greeneville 1 (Class AA)
Region 2
Hardin Valley 0, Farragut 1 (Class AAA)
Greenback 1, Oneida 5 (Class A)
Central 2, South-Doyle 3 (Class AA)