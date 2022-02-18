KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether it’s lighting it up from beyond the arc, driving through contact to get to the rum and one, or feeding her teammate for the bucket, Jennifer “Jenn” Sullivan finds a way to impact the game in all three levels.

“She can change her role to what we need,” said Bearden girls head basketball coach Justin Underwood.

A wing, Sullivan can run the floor at point guard and can also play at the two-guard spot. Her versatility is a huge asset to the Lady Bulldogs.

“She’s able to score it from the three, get to the rim, and also her mid-range game is also really good too,” said Underwood.

Sullivan joined the program as a junior. Once she got comfortable in her role within the program she realized she could handle multiple duties on the court.

“I can not only average 12 points a game but I can get my assists and rebounds and everything, do everything I can to help out the team. I felt like once I got comfortable and realized that, then I started becoming more well-rounded,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan is certainly a well-rounded player. The senior is averaging 15.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 steals. The team’s second-leading scorer Sullivan has made plenty of significant buckets, but the layup she made in the William Blount game in January meant more than just two points.

“I was worried, I was the only one in the half-court and I was like, “Oh gosh, this is a layup, the easiest shot in basketball…what if I miss?'” recalled Sullivan. But she did not. The ball fell through the hoop marking her 2,000th career point.

“It was so special because the first person that high-fived me was Bailey Burgess and it was really special because we’ve played together since fifth grade,” said Sullivan on her big bucket. “And coming down the court all my teammates were so excited and looking at the bench, all the younger girls were pumped up it was awesome.”

“To score 2,000 points in your career is a fantastic accomplishment and such a small list of people are able to do that so we’re proud of her for all the hard work and dedication that got her to that point,” said Underwood.

Sullivan’s standout season earned her recognition from the TSSAA as a finalist for the Division I, Class 4A Miss Basketball award. She is the first for Bearden during Underwood’s 11-year reign at the helm.

“She doesn’t want the limelight on that but that’s a neat thing for her peers, and the local, and even the state-wide media to realize is just how good of a player she is,” said Underwood.

The Bulldogs beat William Blount in the District Class 4A Tournament Semifinal this evening, 68-28. Sullivan scored 12 points.