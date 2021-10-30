CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden girls soccer topped Houston 3-1 to win the Tennessee Division I Class AAA state title.

Brinley Murphy scored the first goal of the game off a corner from Becca Roth just 8:35 into the game. The Mustangs would answer less than 16 minutes later when Leah Freeman potted a goal.

Just a minute and 10 seconds into the second half, Nyla Blue found goal to put the Bulldogs up 2-1. Bearden found some insurance in the 70th minute. Breana Mendoza potted the corner.

Bearden finished the season 22-0-1. This is the Bulldogs’ first title since 2007 and third overall. This is the first time in program history the Bulldogs have finished undefeated.