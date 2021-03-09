Bearden, Oak Ridge, Kingston punch ticket to states

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The tickets have been handed out and handful of area teams are heading to Murfreesboro, Tennessee next weekend.

The Bulldogs cut down the nets four the fourth time in the last five seasons and due to the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 TSSAA Basketball State Championships they will travel to Murfreesboro as the defending state title holders in Class AAA.

Elsewhere in Class AAA, Oak Ridge is finally getting a chance to head West. The Wildcats were one of few area teams to punch their ticket to states in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic put an abrupt end to the high school hoops season, but Monday’s 65-61 victory over Dobyns-Bennett ensured their trip to Murfreesboro just delayed a year – not cancelled.

So @BeardenHoops defense is the best in school history this season…their offense ain't too shabby either. @6News pic.twitter.com/SrE8z1Tcfq — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, in Class AA Kingston are making their first appearance at states since 1991. The Yellow Jackets were propelled in sectionals by the play of junior guard Colby Raymer who led all scorers with 29 points against Sullivan East on Monday evening.

Below is the full list of scores from area teams in Sectionals:

Class A

Cosby 57, Harriman 47

North Greene 64, CSAS 53

Class AA

Greeneville 92, Fulton 67

Kingston 79, Sullivan East 65

Class AAA



Bearden 63, Jefferson County 38

Oak Ridge 65, Dobyns-Bennett 61

UP NEXT: The boys’ high school state tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 17th at MTSU.