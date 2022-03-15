KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The TSSAA announced Monday afternoon in Murfreesboro the winners of the highest honor in girls and boys high school basketball across the state.

12 student-athletes from their respective classifications were honored by being named the winners of the 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball Award and an East Tennessee player made the list.

Bearden girls basketball senior Jennifer Sullivan was named Class 4A Miss Basketball. The guard helped her team win the program’s first-ever state championship.

The award is based on each individual athlete’s performance on the court. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

She will continue her academic and basketball career at Tennessee Tech.