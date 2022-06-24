KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Lady Bulldogs soccer standout Brinley Murphy has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Tennessee Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The forward is the first Bearden girl’s soccer player to receive the honor.

The forward scored 30 goals and passed for 11 assists to help Bearden to a 23-0-1 record this past fall and a Class 3A State Championship. Murphy also accounted for one goal in Bearden’s three state tournament victories.

The three-time First Team All-State selection has verbally committed to play soccer on scholarship at the University of South Carolina in the fall of 2023.

“Brinley is one of the most talented and hardest-working athletes that I have ever coached,” said Bearden head soccer coach Ryan Radcliffe in the press release. “She’s a player that has been dominating on the field through her work ethic and skill since her freshman year.”

With the honor, Murphy is a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.