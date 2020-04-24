Bengals select Tee Higgins in second round of NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tee Higgins is teaming up with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati after the Bengals selected the former Oak Ridge Wildcats playmaker with the first pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Higgins received the phone call from head coach Zac Taylor as he was surrounded by his family.

He was one of the top-rated wide receivers in this year’s draft and was the seventh wideout selected, going No. 33 overall.

Higgins put on a show at Oak Ridge, hauling in over 1,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior year alone. He was the No. 1 rated prospect in Tennessee when he committed to Clemson. He was the Titans Mr. Football winner for Class 5A in 2015 and 2016. Higgins started at Oak Ridge as a freshman, the first to do so since 2002.

His 27 career receiving touchdowns at Clemson tied for the most in school history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins and tied for ninth-most in ACC history.