Beth Bass, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee

Beth Bass was a member of the Buccaneer basketball team in the early to mid 1980s.

She became chief executive officer of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in November 2001, the second person to hold the position. It was there she helped launch the Think Pink campaign for cancer.

Bass has also storied her career with sports marketing at Nike, Converse and Adidas.

In 2004, she received the President’s Award from the National Association of Girls and Women in Sports.

She’s undoubtedly done amazing things for women and girls in sports.