Big Kat Bryant transferring to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The rest vs. rust argument is not applicable when both teams are coming off a six-day stretch without a game, but a well-rested Tennessee glided past the Commodores on Saturday, 81-61.

The win improves Tennessee’s record to 10-1 (4-1 SEC).

The win was the 719th of Rick Barnes's career win tying him with Phog Allen and Don Haskins for 20th all-time.