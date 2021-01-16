Big Kat Bryant transferring to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee gained an immediate impact player on Saturday when Auburn grad-transfer Big Kat Bryant announced, on Twitter, his commitment to the Vols.

Bryant, who was named second-team All-SEC this season, was a four-year contributor for Auburn, recording 10 career sacks, including three in 2020.

Bryant will reunite with a pair of former coaches on Rocky Top including his high school coach Shelton Felton who now coaches the outside linebackers for the Vols along with his defensive coordinator at Auburn, Kevin Steele, who now works as an Assistant at Tennessee.

