Bojangles Player of the Week: Austin-East quarterback Trey Foster

After being shut out in its first two games, the Austin-East football team has recently put on a show.

Roadrunners quarterback Trey Foster led the way in Friday night’s 70-36 win over rival Fulton. Foster put together a performance so big that it will likely end up in the school’s record book.

The quarterback accounted for 557 total yards and eight touchdowns, throwing for 301 while rushing for another 256. That effort earned Foster the Bojangles Player of the Week.

Austin-East (2-2) visits Greeneville on Friday.