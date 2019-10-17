Bojangles Player of the Week: Cade Chambers

With an offense that’s averaging over 40 points per game, it was only a matter of time for Maryville Quarterback Cade Chambers to earn our Bojangles Player of the Week title. The senior quarterback racked up 303 total yards and five touchdowns in the Rebels 42-7 week eight victory over Bradley Central.



“He’s a great leader,” Maryville head coach Derek Hunt said of his quarterback. “I think a lot of his teammates respect what he says in the locker room and on the field.”



Chambers split time under center during the Rebels 2018 football season; Hunt noted Chambers work ethic as the top reason the coaching staff felt confident in him taking on the role full-time in 2019.



“Going off last years play and the work he put in the off-season, we were really confident in what he could do this year,” Hunt said.



Despite the offensive showcase the Rebels have had this season, Chambers has a defense that doesn’t put him in the position where he needs to put up crazy numbers to win game – the Rebels defense is giving up just over 11 points per contest.



“It’s awesome, we’ve been plagued with turnovers this season,” Cade Chambers said. “Defense has been great all season.”



Maryville plays Ootlewah on Friday.



