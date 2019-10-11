Bojangles Player of the Week: Job Matossian

The Tennessee Titans released kicker Cairo Santos for failing to make several field goals, including a 53-yard attempt, against the Buffalo Bills. Two days sooner William Blount sophomore Job Matossian set a school record drilling one from a distance the NFL kicker couldn’t, 53-yards.

“We were driving down the field (and we) stopped short,” Matossian recalled. “I was looking at coach and I knew he was going to call a field goal. So at that point I was just ready.”



Matossian, who claims he’s nervous every time his number is called, set the school record in consecutive weeks. First making the 51-yard attempt against Sevier County and then besting himself by two yards to break his own record the following week.

“It’s pretty good you know when you get inside the fifty you know you have a chance to put points on the board,” Governors head coach Philip Shadowens said. “Maybe the best part about it is we still have him for two more years after this one.”



The sophomore is nine yards shy of the TSSAA state record held by former Tennessee Kicker Jeff Hall. Hall twice hit from 62 yards first in 1991 and again in 1992.









