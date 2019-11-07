Bojangles Player of the Week: Loudon’s Drew Jackson

All-State then sidelined. That was the story-line for Loudon running back Drew Jackson in his sophomore and junior year respectively. The now senior sustained an ankle injury during his junior season that kept him off the playing field for most of the year.
Now that he’s back he hasn’t missed a beat – Friday’s 247 total yard, two score night was reflective of that.
“We’ve tried to manage him this year and keep him healthy,” Jeff Harig said. “For the first time all year the game wasn’t decided by halftime. He took over in the second half and he’s very deserving of player of the week.”
For Jackson, who was recently named to the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic roster, the game is rather simple once his line makes the hole.
“Just getting past as fast as I can and getting to the endzone,” Jackson said.
The Redskins have gone from a 3-7 team to a team that’s completed an unbeaten regular season.
“We knew our position coming into the season,” Jackson said of being unbeaten after a three-win season. “We’re right where we wanted to be.”
Loudon host York Institute in the opening round of the 3A TSSAA playoffs on Friday.