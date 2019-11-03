Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees for Week 11

One nominee for Week 11 helped his team finish the regular season undefeated while two other nominees pushed through adversity to put their team into the playoffs.

Loudon running back Drew Jackson racked up 247 total yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins’ 24-7 win at Red Bank. The performance helped Loudon finish the regular season 10-0 and win the region title. Jackson and the Redskins host York Institute on Friday.

Jeffrey Riddle was not supposed to play quarterback for Fulton on Friday. Riddle was filling in for Tommy Sweat, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 25. With the Falcons’ postseason hopes on the line, Riddle went 21-for-28, throwing for 309 yards to go with two trips to the end zone in a 27-26 thriller over Oak Ridge. Riddle and the Falcons travel to Rhea County on Friday.

Bearden had to win its final regular season game to have a shot at making the playoffs. Collin Ironside was not ready to end his high school career. The senior completed 15 of his 27 passes, totaling 278 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-20 win at Science Hill. The Bulldogs will travel to McMinn County on Friday.