Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 10

Week ten of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:
- Cody Duncan, Knoxville Catholic Linebacker
14 tackles and an interception for touchdown
The Irish claimed their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season besting Brentwood 31-13
- Jake Parris, Halls Running Back
244 rushing yards and five touchdowns
The Red Devils snapped a three game losing streak to earn their sixth win of the season in a 49-14 victory over Sevier County
- Collin Ironside, Bearden Quarterback
191 total yards and three touchdowns
The Bulldogs blew past Morristown West 41-13 to keep their playoffs hopes alive
Our week ten winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 30th.