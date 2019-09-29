Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 6

Week six of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:

Colin Shannon, Sevier County Quarterback

Passing: 411 yards and four touchdowns

Rushing: 37 yards and two touchdowns

Sevier County (2-3) defeated William Blount in overtime 52-51



Five catches for 206 yards and four touchdowns

Greenback (4-2) dominated Greenback 51-7



17 carries for 223 rushing yards and five touchdowns

Through the first six games Young has 23 touchdowns and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards

South Doyle (5-1) blanked Carter 42-0

Our week six winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 2nd.