Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 6

Week six of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:
- Colin Shannon, Sevier County Quarterback
Passing: 411 yards and four touchdowns
Rushing: 37 yards and two touchdowns
Sevier County (2-3) defeated William Blount in overtime 52-51
- Holden Willis, Greenback Wide Receiver
Five catches for 206 yards and four touchdowns
Greenback (4-2) dominated Greenback 51-7
- Elijah Young, South Doyle Running Back
17 carries for 223 rushing yards and five touchdowns
Through the first six games Young has 23 touchdowns and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards
South Doyle (5-1) blanked Carter 42-0
Our week six winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 2nd.