Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 7

Week seven of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:
- Makai Williams, Bearden Running Back
198 rushing yards and two touchdowns
The Bulldogs claimed their first win of the season over Hardin Valley 34-28
- Job Matossian, William Blount Kicker
Set a new school record by making a 53-yard field goal
Matossian set the record the previous week with a 51-yard field goal
- Tyler Bost, Central Linebacker
Six tackles, three assists and three sacks
The Bobcats are now 7-0 on the season defeating Halls on Friday 45-3
Central’s defense has allowed one score or less in their last four games
Our week seven winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 9th.