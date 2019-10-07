Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 7

Week seven of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:

  • Makai Williams, Bearden Running Back
    198 rushing yards and two touchdowns
    The Bulldogs claimed their first win of the season over Hardin Valley 34-28
  • Job Matossian, William Blount Kicker
    Set a new school record by making a 53-yard field goal
    Matossian set the record the previous week with a 51-yard field goal
  • Tyler Bost, Central Linebacker
    Six tackles, three assists and three sacks
    The Bobcats are now 7-0 on the season defeating Halls on Friday 45-3
    Central’s defense has allowed one score or less in their last four games

