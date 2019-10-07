Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 7

Week seven of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:

Makai Williams, Bearden Running Back

198 rushing yards and two touchdowns

The Bulldogs claimed their first win of the season over Hardin Valley 34-28



Set a new school record by making a 53-yard field goal

Matossian set the record the previous week with a 51-yard field goal



Six tackles, three assists and three sacks

The Bobcats are now 7-0 on the season defeating Halls on Friday 45-3

Central’s defense has allowed one score or less in their last four games

Our week seven winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 9th.









