Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 9

Week nine of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:

  • Elijah Young, South Doyle Running Back
    302 rushing yards on 15 carries, four touchdowns
    56 receiving yards, one touchdown
    Cherokees advanced to 6-2 with a 49-21 victory over Halls
  • Keaton Harig, Loudon Quarterback
    14 of 19 for 211 yards and two touchdowns
    Loudon has matched its losses from 2018, 8, in wins this season claiming a 37-0 win over Sweetwater
  • T.J. Holmes, Anderson County Running Back
    22 rushing yards, five touchdowns
    Anderson County advanced to 7-1 with a 47-15 win over Chattanooga Central

Our week nine winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 23rd.

