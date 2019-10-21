Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week 9

Week nine of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:
- Elijah Young, South Doyle Running Back
302 rushing yards on 15 carries, four touchdowns
56 receiving yards, one touchdown
Cherokees advanced to 6-2 with a 49-21 victory over Halls
- Keaton Harig, Loudon Quarterback
14 of 19 for 211 yards and two touchdowns
Loudon has matched its losses from 2018, 8, in wins this season claiming a 37-0 win over Sweetwater
- T.J. Holmes, Anderson County Running Back
22 rushing yards, five touchdowns
Anderson County advanced to 7-1 with a 47-15 win over Chattanooga Central
Our week nine winner will be announced on Wednesday, October 23rd.