Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Five

Week five of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:



Braden Carnes, Greenback Quarterback:

Passing: 14 of 15 for 322 yards; 6 TDs

*Cherokees are 3-2 after defeating Oliver Springs 50-0

Stone Hatmaker, Anderson County Quarterback:

Passing: 16 of 34 for 329 yards; 4 TDs

*Mavericks are 4-1 after defeating Howard 42-0

Walker Trusley, Powell Quarterback:

Passing: 15 of 16 for 208 yards; 3 TDs

Rushing: 6 attempts for 67 yards; 2 TDs

*Panthers are 5-0 after defeating Clinton 48-7



Our week five winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 25th.