Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Four

Week four of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:
- Trey Foster, Austin-East Quarterback
13 of 15 with 301 passing yards and three passing touchdowns
13 carries for 256 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns
Austin East (2-2) rolled past Fulton 70-36
- Zak Acuff, King’s Academy Quarterback
23 of 31 with 535 passing yards and six passing touchdowns
Six carries for 24 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown
King’s Academy (2-2) held off Mt. Juliet Christian 65-49
- CJ Allen, Campbell County Running Back
17 carries for 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns
Campbell County (3-1) took down Seymour 35-13
Our Week four winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 18th.