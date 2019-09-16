Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Four

Week four of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:

Trey Foster, Austin-East Quarterback

13 of 15 with 301 passing yards and three passing touchdowns

13 carries for 256 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns

Austin East (2-2) rolled past Fulton 70-36



23 of 31 with 535 passing yards and six passing touchdowns

Six carries for 24 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown

King’s Academy (2-2) held off Mt. Juliet Christian 65-49

17 carries for 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns

Campbell County (3-1) took down Seymour 35-13

Our Week four winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 18th.