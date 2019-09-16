Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Four

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Week four of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:

  • Trey Foster, Austin-East Quarterback
    13 of 15 with 301 passing yards and three passing touchdowns
    13 carries for 256 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns
    Austin East (2-2) rolled past Fulton 70-36
  • Zak Acuff, King’s Academy Quarterback
    23 of 31 with 535 passing yards and six passing touchdowns
    Six carries for 24 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown
    King’s Academy (2-2) held off Mt. Juliet Christian 65-49
  • CJ Allen, Campbell County Running Back
    17 carries for 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns
    Campbell County (3-1) took down Seymour 35-13

Our Week four winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 18th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter