Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Three

Week three of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:
Elijah Young, South Doyle Running Back:
213 rushing yards on 23 carries, 6 TDs
*Young has 15 total touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season.
Isaiah Johnson, Oak Ridge two-way player:
7 receptions for 129 yard, 3 TDs; 2 interceptions
Jake Parris, Halls Running Back:
234 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs; 8 tackles and a forced fumble
Adarius Redmond, Powell Wide Receiver:
119 yards, 2 TDs
*Redmond is a freshmen
Our week three winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 11th.