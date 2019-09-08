Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Three

Week three of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:

Elijah Young, South Doyle Running Back:
213 rushing yards on 23 carries, 6 TDs
*Young has 15 total touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season.

Isaiah Johnson, Oak Ridge two-way player:
7 receptions for 129 yard, 3 TDs; 2 interceptions

Jake Parris, Halls Running Back:
234 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs; 8 tackles and a forced fumble

Adarius Redmond, Powell Wide Receiver:
119 yards, 2 TDs
*Redmond is a freshmen

Our week three winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 11th.

