Bowden scores career-high 26 points as Tennessee rallies past Murray State 82-63

Tennessee’s win streak at home was at stake at halftime. The Vols trailed Murray State 44-35 at the end of the first half as the Racers sank eight 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

But the rest of the game belonged to Tennessee. The Vols outscored the racers 47 to 19 in the second half to rally past Murray State 82-63 on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win gives Tennessee its 28th in a row at home, the longest active streak in the NCAA and third-longest in program history.

Jordan Bowden led the charge for Tennessee, scoring a career-high 26 points including 6-of-8 from 3-point range.

Yves Pons, who scored a career-high 15 points in the season opening win over UNC Asheville on Nov. 5, totaled a career-high 19 points against the Racers.

John Fulkerson added a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lamonte Turner struggled with his shot but totaled a career-high 14 assists. The guard finished with five points, going 2-for-12 from the field while missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

Tennessee travels to Toronto, Ontario for the James Naismith Classic. The Vols will meet Washington Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. ET.