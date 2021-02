Boys’ High School Basketball Playoffs: Regional/Quarterfinals Recap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Division I Girls' High School Basketball is win-or-go-home in the state of Tennessee, until the region championship games, and a slew of area teams were hoping to extend their season on Friday Night.

Below is a complete list of the scores from Friday evenings slate of games and a look ahead to Monday's region championship semi-final games.

Region 1-ANorth Greene 74, Jellico 22Unaka 39, Greenback 38Cosby 70, Hampton 29Cloudland 61, Washburn 18

Region 1-A Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)Unaka at North GreeneCloudland at Cosby

Region 2-AOneida 90, CSA 29Sunbright 49, Copper Basin 26Tellico Plains 62, Midway 36Wartburg 48, Sale Creek 32

Region 2-A Semifinals (Monday, March 1st)Sunbright at OneidaWartburg at Tellico Plains

Region 1-AACumberland Gap 65, Sullivan East 46South Green 58, Elizabethton 49Grainger 66, Unicoi County 33Sullivan Central 71, Greeneville 58