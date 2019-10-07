Braves LHP Keuchel to start Game 4 of NLDS on short rest

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) leaves the game after a pitching change in the fifth inning during Game 1 of a best-of-five National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Dallas Keuchel will start Game 4 of the NL Division Series on short rest.

The 31-year-old Keuchel started the series opener on Thursday, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings in Atlanta’s 7-6 loss to St. Louis. He threw 42 of his 74 pitches for strikes.

The Braves waited until Monday to announce their Game 4 starter. Manager Brian Snitker said they told the Cardinals it was Keuchel on Sunday night.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts this season after signing a one-year deal on June 7.

“I know it’s a day short, but he didn’t have an extended, just a grueling outing in his first one either,” Snitker said. “So that’s why we feel really good about him going out there today.”

Atlanta is one win away from advancing to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.

Dakota Hudson will start for the Cardinals on Monday. The rookie right-hander is making his postseason debut after going 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA this season.

Each team stayed with the same starting lineup it used during Atlanta’s 3-1 victory Sunday, except for the starting pitchers.

