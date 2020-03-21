Breaking records from beyond the arc

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s no better three-point shooter in the state than Powell’s Bailey Trumm.

In a game against Clinton earlier this season, Trumm sunk in her 391st bucket from beyond the arc, breaking the TSSAA state record for three-pointers made in a career.

Trumm capped off her high school basketball career with over 1,900 career points, over 500 rebounds, more than 300 assists and knotted a whopping 614 total three-pointers.

But how did the young athlete get so good at drilling from downtown? For starters, she puts in the time.

“I spend a lot of time in the gym, a lot of time lifting weights, a lot of time watching basketball,” says Trumm. “A lot of my time is spent overall trying to improve myself as a player.”

Along with her hard work ethic, Trumm is very dedicated to perfecting her craft. Lady Panthers head coach John Fisher notes that, ”It’s all the time. She’ll leave my practice and then go to the gym then go to another practice.”

Outside of her daily regime with the gym and practice, Trumm enlists extra help from a shooting coach, Tim ‘the Target’ Sullivan.

Sullivan has worked with NBA greats including Steph Curry. Sullivan says he worked with Curry back in 2009, and notes that Trumm has the same shot as the league’s best three-point shooter.

Sullivan works with her from New York through Skype. Trumm’s father will film her shooting three-pointers and Sullivan gives his feedback on how to improve.

“Just knowing that he worked with those people, like you have to trust what he says and just believe in him because he knows what he’s talking about.”

To be successful Trumm not only perfects her shot, but also her mindset.

“Just believe in yourself no matter how the game is going,” she says, “It might not be your best night shooting, but that doesn’t stop you from trying really hard defensively and giving it your best effort.”

The former Lady Panther is continuing her career at Appalachian State, and Fisher says he will have a big spot to fill next season in her absence.

“You can’t lose a girl who scores 20 points a night and can hit 5 to 8 threes a night,” he says, “It’ll probably take more than one to do was she did.”