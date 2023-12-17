KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The transfer portal was hot, with former and new Vols making commitments this weekend.

As for those who won’t be playing on Rocky Top this season, Doneiko Slaughter committed to play at Arkansas on Friday. Slaughter recorded 32 tackles, one TFL, and one sack through 10 games with Tennessee this year. The defensive back heads to Arkansas with one year of eligibility remaining and will face Tennessee on Oct. 5th when the Vols take on the Razorbacks.

On Saturday, Ole Miss snatched up two former Tennessee defensive players, defensive back Tamarion McDonald, and edge rusher Tyler Baron.

Baron had a stellar year with the Vols in 2023, a season that included 10.5 TFLs and six sacks.

McDonald is one of six defensive backs from the Vols in the portal so far. His breakout year came in 2022 and he followed it up with a solid showing this past season before missing the final two games due to injury.

Switching over to the good news, the Vols landed a trio of transfers this weekend, starting Friday night with one of the best in the portal, Holden Staes.

Staes fills a much-needed gap for the Vols as they had no incoming tight ends in the 2024 class and will be without Jacob Warren and McCallen Castles in the room next year.

On Saturday, Jakobe Thomas joined the Rocky Top team, filling a crucial need for the Vols. Although he was previously committed to playing for Oregon State, the former MTSU safety has now pledged to play at Rocky Top. As a redshirt sophomore with the Blue Raiders, Thomas recorded 71 tackles and five pass breakups last season.

Finally, defensive lineman Jamal Wallace wrapped up the weekend in the portal, announcing his commitment to Tennessee late Sunday afternoon. The JUCO transfer produced 39 tackles, 10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles through 10 games during his sophomore season.

Other news out of Rocky Top included Jaylen Wright announcing on Friday that he will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, and Cooper Mays announcing, also on Friday that he will be returning to Rocky Top next season for his final season.