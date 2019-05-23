CAK secures 3-peat with walk-off win in state championship game

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – The CAK baseball program is bringing its third state championship in a row back to Knoxville after a 3-2 extra-inning win over CPA on Thursday in the Division II Class A final.

With runners on first and second, Connor Jurek hit an RBI single to center field in the eighth inning to give the Warriors the walk-off win.

“I was just thinking about the pressure of the moment,” Jurek said. “I thought back to something I heard a couple days ago. This isn’t pressure, we’re just out here playing baseball. We’re just having fun, just another at-bat. Just pure joy, I don’t know how to describe it other than that. Incredible experience, very blessed to be in that situation.”

“We have a saying,” head coach Tommy Pharr said. “The game honors toughness. Connor Jurek’s as tough as they come. He’s a tough kid.”

CAK finishes the year 36-9, topping off a 3-peat where the Warriors won 110 games in three seasons, all ending with a state championship trophy.

“It feels like every other one,” Pharr said. “It’s awesome. We have a great group of senior guys that have been a part of this thing and have just been a huge blessing to me. I wanted it for them.”

“There’s not many people that are blessed enough to compete in one state championship, let alone three in a row and win all of them.” Jurek said. “It’s just a testament to our program, our coaches, the players we have. We put in so much work all the time. We’re in there everyday, all Summer, all Fall, all Winter. The work paid off.”