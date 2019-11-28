Campbell County coach’s son in ‘complete remission’ after Leukemia diagnosis

It will be a Thanksgiving to remember this year for Campbell County head coach Justin Price and his family.

Price’s son, Jack, is in complete remission from cancer, according to a family member.

The report from Johns Hopkins just came back. Jack is in complete remission! 0.0% cancer! — Leslie Price (@Lesannprice) November 27, 2019

The five-month old was diagnosed with Leukemia one week before the Cougars football season began. Since the diagnosis, Campbell County rallied around their coach more than ever, raising money to help with medical costs.

The Cougars’ opponents even showed support throughout the season, wearing Team Jack stickers on their helmets and donating to the cause.

This week, Josh Parker, Cara Beth Nidiffer, and Jamie Wheeler presented Cougars head football coach, Justin Price, with a check for over $6,800.



Thank you to everyone who purchased a “To God be the Glory” shirt and helped raise these funds!



Thank you! #TeamJack pic.twitter.com/enywu4DQzx — CCHS Cougar Football (@CCHS_Cougars) September 22, 2019

Tonight, the Eagles have added a special ribbon decal to show support for Coach Price and his son Jack during this difficult time. Campbell Co, Eagle nation has you in our minds and hearts! pic.twitter.com/vGxjjObRl5 — Gibbs Football (@Gibbs_Football) September 20, 2019

Friday night, Seymour High School principal, Greg Haggard, presented a donation to CCHS principal, Jamie Wheeler, for the Price family. The funds were raised by SHS students during the week leading up to the game Friday night.

THANK YOU, SEYMOUR HIGH SCHOOL! 🧡 #TeamJack pic.twitter.com/d8vVZf0B0r — CCHS Cougar Football (@CCHS_Cougars) September 15, 2019