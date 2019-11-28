Campbell County coach’s son in ‘complete remission’ after Leukemia diagnosis

It will be a Thanksgiving to remember this year for Campbell County head coach Justin Price and his family.
Price’s son, Jack, is in complete remission from cancer, according to a family member.
The five-month old was diagnosed with Leukemia one week before the Cougars football season began. Since the diagnosis, Campbell County rallied around their coach more than ever, raising money to help with medical costs.
The Cougars’ opponents even showed support throughout the season, wearing Team Jack stickers on their helmets and donating to the cause.