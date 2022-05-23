KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Basketball legend and University of Tennessee standout Candace Parker is one of eight athletes included in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list.

The annual most influential people list recognizes innovators, creators and leaders from business, music, sports, politics and more. The list was divided into six categories: artists, icon, innovators, leaders, pioneers and titans.

Parker, who won two NCAA championships at Tennessee from 2004-2008, was one of 14 members of the ‘pioneers’ category. Three-time NBA Champion, Utah Jazz co-owner and TV analyst Dwyane Wade penned the magazine entry outlining her impressive achievements both on and off the court.

Recognized as one of the greatest players in the 25 year history of the WNBA, she became the first and only WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season in 2008. Parker is one of six players in league history to win the MVP award multiple times.

She has won two WNBA Championships and two Olympic gold medals in addition to a prolific collection of individual accolades at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.

Parker has been an outspoken advocate for equality off the court. Her production company, Baby Hair Productions, produced a full-length documentary on the 50-year impact of Title IX and the drive for equality in sports featuring interviews from Billie Jean King, Peyton Manning and former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

She has served as a basketball NBA and NCAA Tournament analyst for Turner Sports since 2018.

Other athletes recognized on the 2022 Time 100 are Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen, U.S. soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, tennis great Rafael Nadal, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, and Olympic skier Eileen Gu.