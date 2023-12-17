KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol basketball took down NC State 79-70 in their final road game of 2023.

A familiar face didn’t take long to make an impact on the other side of the court. Former Vol DJ Burns accounted for 11 of the Wolfpack’s first 15 points, including a perfect 3-of-3 from distance. Burns finished the night with 15 points.

With Burns’ effort, NC State was able to build up their biggest lead of the night midway through the first half. However a 7-0 run by the Vols helped to even the game out, Tennessee eventually taking a 3-point lead into the break.

Zakai Zeigler was pivotal in the Vols’ first half offense, contributing 11 points by the break. The Wolfpack struggled to figure out how to stop the junior, Zeigler finishing the night with 20 points, eight assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Josiah-Jordan James led the charge in the second half, finishing the contest with a game-high 23 points, a career best for James.

Tennessee worked their way to a commanding lead midway through the second half, and while NC State did tie it up 60-60, the Vols never fell behind after the break.

The Vols largest lead of the night came just shy of the final, leading the Wolfpack by 12 with less than 40 seconds to go.

Contributing to Tennessee’s effort on the boards was Tobe Awaka, the sophomore secured a career-high 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Vols return to Knoxville to play their final game of 2023 on Thursday, Dec. 21st. Tip-off with Tarleton State is set for 6:30 p.m.