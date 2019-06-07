Carolyn Bush Roddy, Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carolyn Bush Roddy poses with her 1975 Pan-American Games gold medal. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carolyn Bush Roddy was a two-time NJCAA All-American at Hiwassee Junior College. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carolyn Bush Roddy won the Texas Panhandle Player of the Year in 1975. she also led the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens to two AAU National Championships, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding both years. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carolyn Bush Roddy [ + - ] Video

Born and raised in Kingston, Tennessee, veteran player Carolyn Bush Roddy is a hometown girl who made good. She tells us she was the first black basketball player at Roane County High School and displayed her skills on the court while at Hiwassee Junior College in '72.

While at Hiwassee, she was awarded many honors from the school. She was awarded the Tigrette Award, Best Defensive Player, Best Offensive Player and MVP of the National Junior College tournament. After her stint at Hiwassee she led the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens to two AAU National Championships, each tournament leading in both scoring and rebounding. Wayland inducted her into its athletics hall of honor in 2009.

On top of her collegiate success, she was an Olympic team finalist as well as a gold medalist in the 1975 Pan-American games.

"I have to give my grandmother all the credit. She was such an influence on my life. She was a motivator, a disciplinarian. I thought my mom could do anything. She said you can do or be anything you want to be. Just don't be afraid of failure," says Roddy.

After retirement in 1982, she went on to coach at several schools. Her service to others continues to this day, Roddy can currently be found working as a case manager for individuals with special needs.

Other achievements:

Dallas Diamonds in the Women's Professional Basketball League

2019 Naismith Hall of Fame

Pat Head Summitt Basketball Camp Instructor 1987-2016

1976 Olympic Finalist

1975 – Texas Panhandle Player of the Year.

Coaching Career:

Roane State Community College (Assistant Coach, 1996-1997)

Hiwassee College (Head Coach, 1997-2000)

Knoxville College (Head Coach, 2000-2003)