JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Carson-Newman University named the 20th head coach in the history of their football program on Wednesday.

Ashley Ingram will be going “Talons Up” as the new Eagles head coach. Ingram departs the Navy Football program in Annapolis become the head coach at the Division II school in Jefferson City.

According to his biography on the Navy website, Ingram has served as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach for 16 years with the Midshipmen.

He helped Navy achieve 10 wins over Army during his tenure. He also helped the program earn ten bowl bids, winning six. Other achievements include six Commander-In-Chief trophies and three victories over Notre Dame

In 2022, the Navy finished fourth in the nation in rushing, averaging 241.2 yards per game. The team also finished third in the country in passing yards per completion (19.0), 25th in fourth down conversions (.605), and second in time of possession (34:38).

Former coach Mike Clowney concluded his four-year tenure as head coach this year after leading the Eagles to a 5-6 record. Clowney had been with the program for almost 20 years and was one of the best linebackers in the school’s history.

He became the head coach in 2020, following a 15-year stint as an assistant coach. During that year, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles played only one game, which they won in overtime against Virginia-Wise.

In the 2021 season, the team finished with a 1-9 overall record. The team saw significant improvement in 2022 and set a school record by winning six games. Clowney has a record of 13 wins and 16 losses during his tenure as head coach.