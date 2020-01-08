Carson-Newman names Mike Clowney as school’s 19th head football coach

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman Athletics announced on Wednesday morning that Mike Clowney has been hired as the university’s 19th head football coach.



“I talked to our coaches this morning and a lot of people talked to me about whether or not this was my dream job,” Clowney said in his opening remarks. “This is so far beyond my dream job that I can’t even imagine.”



Vice President for Athletics Matt Pope said while describing the foregone coaching search, that the university had “65 qualified applicants” for the job. Under consideration were coaches who ranged from ones who had won Division II National Championships to coaches participating in the New Years Six bowls to coaches who were high level high school coaches.



“We had to have a coach who understood Carson-Newman,” Pope said. “In our vetting process his (Clowney) stock rose and we were excited that everything kind of fell away and Mike was left standing.”



Clowney, like Mike Turner and Ken Sparks before him, has been an eagle for life dating back to his playing days. He is recognized as one of the best linebackers in Carson-Newman history and still holds the single-game tackles record set in 1996 with 23 against Wingate. During the 1996 season Clowney was recognized as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press (and several other organizations) and was the SAC Defensive Player of the Year.



Recently, Clowney has spent the last three seasons as the Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach following six seasons serving as the Eagles defensive coordinator.



Clowney said his his first order of business as the eagles head coach is finding the “right guy” to lead the offense.



“I’m not interested in calling plays per say,” Clowney said. “I’ll call the ones that matter and I’ll probably always call all the bad ones.”



With Carson-Newman on winter break through January 13th, Clowney has yet to address the football team as their new head coach.



Clowney and his wife, Carrie, reside in Jefferson City with their son Preston.

