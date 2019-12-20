Carter retires Jordan Bowden’s No. 3 jersey

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee senior guard Jordan Bowden was surrounded by his current and former teammates on Thursday as Carter High School retired his No. 3 jersey.

“I’ll cherish this moment for the rest of my life,” Bowden said. “Seeing my teammates, my family and former players that played here, it means a lot for me to come out here and do this. It means everything to me”.

Before he joined Tennessee’s 1,000 career points club, Bowden made it rain at Carter.

The Vols guard scored 932 points as a senior for the Hornets in 2014-15, averaging 26.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Bowden was held to fewer than 15 points in only four games in 2014-15, but he scored 30 or more 14 times.

He set a school record by scoring 54 points against Gibbs in 2015, the first of Bowden’s two 50-plus-point performances that season.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing to get your jersey retired here especially at a special place like this so I wouldn’t take it for granted,” Bowden said.