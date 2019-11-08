Catholic lineman Bryn Tucker to play in Under Armour All-America game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Catholic offensive lineman Bryn Tucker was in the spotlight on Thursday when he received an honorary jersey commemorating his selection to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

“I’m probably going to frame it and maybe put it in my dorm room,” Tucker said about the jersey. “It’s going to be pretty cool and that’s going to get me every time I leave the dorm. It’s going to give me motivation to come out there at Clemson and be prepared and focus, that’s my objective.”

The Clemson commit is one of around 100 of the nation’s top high school football players who were invited to play in the game, which will take place Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando on ESPN2.

Tucker and Catholic (7-3) will visit Memphis University School in a state quarterfinals showdown on Nov. 15.