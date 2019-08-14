Catholic to host Brentwood Academy on ESPN2

Knoxville Catholic will be in the national spotlight this season.

The Irish will host Brentwood Academy on ESPN2 October 3 at 8 p.m. as part of the 2019 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase.

Blain Stadium will be the site of the powerhouse showdown. Catholic, who won the Class 5A state championship in 2017, was a semifinalist last season while Brentwood Academy has taken home the last four state titles in 2A/3A DII.

BREAKING: Knoxville Catholic is part of 2019 Geico ESPN High School Football Showcase. Catholic will host Brentwood Academy, Thursday, Oct. 3 at Blaine Stadium. The live broadcast on ESPN2 kicks-off at 8 p.m. https://t.co/exXAl1nSWu #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/mhHDrJCITs — Knoxville Catholic (@KnoxCatholic) August 14, 2019

Each team features some of the top talent in the state. Catholic is led by two of the best offensive linemen in state in Clemson commit Bryn Tucker and Tennessee commit Cooper Mays. The Eagles have multiple defenders with Division I offers along with two junior offensive linemen with multiple offers.

“We are very excited about this opportunity for our student-athletes to perform in front of a national audience,” Catholic head coach Steve Matthews said. “It is a tremendous honor. This game is not only a chance to showcase our football program, but also to promote Knoxville Catholic’s fantastic school support and spirit.”