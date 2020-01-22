Central High School names Nick Craney head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Central High School has found their new head football coach in Greeneville, Tennessee native Nick Craney. Craney has been with the Bobcats since 2014 serving as the linebackers coach, and then the defensive coordinator for the past four seasons under under Bryson Rosser.



In a statement released by Central High School Craney said:



“I am extremely blessed to be announced as the next head football coach at Central High School. I first want to take the opportunity to thank God for his tremendous blessing in my life, his faithfulness and goodness in my life is astonishing. I also want to thank my wife, Brooke Craney, she has been loving and supportive of me and of my calling as a coach; we coaches could not do the work we do without a wife that is committed to the cause. Lastly I would like to thank the people at Central High School who believed in me, gave me the opportunity to grow, and challenged me to be the very best I could be; Bryson Rosser, Andrew Brown, Michael McDaniel, Danny Sharp, Michael Reynolds Val Sigmon and J.D. Lambert in particular. I am so grateful for all of the influences in my life that have helped prepare me for this opportunity to lead the Central High School football program.”

God is good. I am excited to be announced as the new head coach of The Central Bobcats! Thankful to @CoachRosser2x for laying the foundation of FAMIlY. I am thrilled about the work ahead of us to build on the foundation that has been set. pic.twitter.com/eX73r1oD3J — Nick Craney (@MrCoachCraney) January 21, 2020