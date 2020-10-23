Central tops South-Doyle 27-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- In control of their own destiny, that is what head coach Nick Craney said the Central Bobcats wanted to do coming into their game against South-Doyle and they did just that outlasting the Cherokees 27-19.

South-Doyle got on the board first with a field goal to put them up 3-0 early in the first.

But Central’s defense came up big, forcing a fumble and recovering it for a touchdown to give them six.

Heading into this game Craney said the Bobcats had been focusing on limiting costly mistakes and a pick lead to a South-Doyle touchdown by Noah Meyers to give the Cherokees back the lead 10-7. That would be the last time South-Doyle owned the lead.

Central quickly made up for their mistake, with a touchdown pass to Deon’tae White to give Central the lead in the second quarter 14-10.

South-Doyle’s defense coming up big to cut the lead 14-12 with a safety heading into the locker rooms.

A close contest decided in the second half by Central with the Bobcats in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.

Special teams came up big with a pair of field goals to chip away at the scoreboard.

South-Doyle looked to gain momentum with a touchdown to give them 19 but it wasn’t enough.

Central widened the scoring gap using Liam Fortner in the Wildcat. His touchdown run put Central up 27-19. With a few minutes left in the game his twin Kalib Fortner intercepted South-Doyle’s pass to seal the deal for Central.

The Bobcats are looking to claim the region title with a win over Gibbs next Friday on October 30.

South-Doyle tailback ended the night with 25 carries for 112 yards. Central’s Shannon Mills had 14 carries for 100 yards. White ended the with 4 catches for 62 yards and a score.