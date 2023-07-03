KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Christian Academy of Knoxville baseball program will be represented in the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star game next week.

Pitcher Spencer Strider, 24, was one of eight Atlanta Braves named to the National League team for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11.

Strider graduated from CAK in 2017. He helped Warriors win a state championship as a senior, earning Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year and Tennessee Mr. Baseball honors in the process.

He was selected in the 35th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians before opting to attend Clemson University. He was selected in the fourth round of 2020 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

After appearing in two MLB games in 2021, Strider was named to the Braves 2022 Opening Day roster and enjoyed a breakout campaign. He set franchise records for most strikeouts in a nine-inning game, most consecutive games with at least nine strikeouts, and became the first Braves rookie in the modern era to strike out 200 batters in a single season.

Strider finished second to his teammate Michael Harris II in the National League Rookie of the Year Award voting.

The CAK alumnus has continued his stellar form in 2023. Strider set an MLB record by becoming the fastest pitcher to 100 strikeouts in a season, doing so in just 61.0 innings. He currently leads all National League pitchers in wins and strikeouts.