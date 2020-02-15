Christian Coleman cruises into USATF Indoor championships semifinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WATE) – Christian Coleman made it look easy on Friday at the USATF Indoor championships.

The former Tennessee sprinter opened his 2020 season by running a world-leading 6.48 in the 60m at the Albuquerque Convention Center. He finished first in his heat to advance to the semifinals on Saturday. Coleman did not get off to a great start but still made up enough time to shut down with around 15m to go.

Coleman, an Atlanta, Ga. native, enters this season as the 100m world champion and the Olympic favorite.

Coleman turned pro on June 16, 2017, forgoing his final year of eligibility at Tennessee to sign a seven-figure endorsement deal with Nike. While on Rocky Top, he won the 60m (6.45) and 200m (20.11) NCAA Indoor National Championships becoming only the third person in history to complete the double. His 60m finish in 2017 tied a collegiate record while winning the race by a .09 second margin of victory, the largest margin of victory in NCAA Championship history and set a NCAA Indoor National Championship meet record.