Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The Clinton girls’ basketball assistant coach passed away last June and the Dragons have dedicated their season to the irreplaceable spot he left.

Craig Dixon had the type of energy that drives a room toward him. The beloved coach’s presence remains in the Clinton gym through a chair left open on the sidelines.

“When I look over and I see that chair gone it hurts, it hurts a lot you know I pick that chair up and I take it back to our office everyday and it’s just a reminder of how much we do miss him and how much of an amazing person he was,” said head coach Alicia Phillips.

Dixon left an impact of a lifetime on the team’s he coached.

“He’s always believed in me so much and that’s just really important to me because you can only believe in yourself so much, when you have somebody else that’s like not your parents, or a peer that believes in you, it just means a lot,” said senior Addison Del Carman:

“There’s a difference between a coach who’s just coaching you and a coach who like truly wants you to be better, not just as a player but as a person and he wanted us to be better at everything we did,” sophomore Cadence Crowley said.

The chair is a reminder, “Would Dixon be proud of me today?” Neither Clinton or the team can ever replace Dixon, but they’re better people for knowing him.

“One of the things that the girl’s had talked about is they want to live more like Dixon and I think that would be a good little motto for us to carry on here at Clinton High School because he was definitely one of a kind,” said Phillips.