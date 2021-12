CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton took care of business against Halls 66-49 to move to 7-1 on the season. The Dragons had five different scorers in double-digits.

Rishon Bright led the way for the Dragons pouring in 16 points. Lane Harrison finished with 14 points. Jackson Garner chipped in 13. Trace Thackerson tallied 11 points. Jeremiah Blauvelt had 10.

NEXT UP: Clinton will be back at home on Tuesday against Gibbs. Halls will return home to host Powell on Tuesday.