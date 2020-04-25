49ers select Jauan Jennings in seventh round of NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings was selected by the San Francisco 49ers seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Jennings, who was the 217th overall pick, was Tennessee’s second and final prospect drafted.
In a post-draft media availability, Jennings said he feels like he fits in well with the 49ers offense relating to the gritty style of play of wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
“I look at this offense and I see a receiver, [WR] Deebo Samuel,” Jennings said. “I’ve known him since the SEC days. He’s a great receiver and he’s always had that dog, that gritty attitude that I’m going to bring as well. [QB] Jimmy Garoppolo, you got him in the backfield throwing the rock. It’s just going to be hard to stop us in my mind. We’ve got a lot of weapons and I just can’t wait to go out there and help. This is a lot right now.”
Jennings ranked first among draft-eligible receivers for most missed tackles in 2019 with 30. In his final season on Rocky Top Jennings led Tennessee with 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding one rushing score.