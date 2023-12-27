GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Billy Taylor has been announced as the new head football coach at Tusculum University. He will replace Jerry Odom, who recently resigned after eight years of service.

Taylor is an experienced college coach with over 35 years of experience in Division I. Out of those 35 years, he spent 22 years as a defensive coordinator and 17 years as a recruiting coordinator.

Taylor is originally from Morristown, Tennessee, and has worked at NCAA Division I East Tennessee State University for nine seasons. At ETSU, he served as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He also served as ETSU’s defensive coordinator during the 2002 and 2003 campaigns before the Johnson City school discontinued the sport.

Under Taylor’s leadership in 2021, ETSU achieved an impressive 11-2 record, won the Southern Conference Championship, and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA-FCS Playoffs. The Buccaneers also led the Southern Conference in takeaways, including a league-best of 15 interceptions.

Moreover, ETSU was ranked first in red zone defense and second in the league in scoring defense (22.7 ppg), rushing defense, sacks (22), third-down conversion defense (38%), and fourth-down conversion defense (46%).

In 2018, Taylor’s defense helped the club win its first conference title in 50 years with an 8-4 score. The defense led the league in yards per play allowed, pass efficiency defense, turnovers gained, and sacks.

The Bucs finished second in the conference in total defense and rushing defense. The defense also finished nationally ranked in seven categories, including eighth in tackles for loss, 20th in sacks, 22nd in pass efficiency defense, 22nd in yards per play allowed, 23rd in interceptions, and 23rd in turnovers gained.

A formal press conference introducing Coach Taylor is scheduled for January 4, 2024, on the Greeneville campus. The time and location of the press conference will be announced at a later date.