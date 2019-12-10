Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Turner announces retirement

Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Turner announced his retirement on Monday afternoon.



“I’ll always be an Eagle forever,” an emotional Turner said as he announced his retirement. “When you come to this part of your life, you trust in the lord. I trust that he’s got a great adventure left for me in my life.”



Turner spent 38 seasons at Carson-Newman as both a player and a coach. A 1973 graduate of Carson-Newman, Turner was an offensive lineman on the Eagles 1972 NAIA National Runner-Up team.

Turner returned to the Eagles as an offensive coordinator in 1987, helping spark another run of championships.



Turner coached at Carson-Newman for 36 years. He worked as an offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and even chief fundraiser before taking over as head coach on Nov. 15, 2016.



As a head coach, Turner led the Eagles to a 24-10 overall record. In his final season, the Eagles earned their first post-season win since 2013.



“I don’t remember many scores, we won a lot of football games at Carson-Newman,” Turner said. “But you remember the kids and you remember their story.”



Carson-Newman will now begin their search for a new head football coach, said Vice President of Athletics Matt Pope.



“We will explore candidates from both internal and external,” Pope said. “We’re going to do our very best to hire the best fit for Carson-Newman University.”



When asked if the University had established a timeline for hiring a new head football coach. Pope said they will be expedient, but not hasty.





