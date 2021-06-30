Chad Pennington’s son, Cole, commits to Marshall

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia (WCMH) — Cole Pennington, the son of Marshall football legend Chad Pennington, committed to the Thundering Herd for the class of 2022.

Cole is a three-star quarterback at Sayre High School in Lexington, Kentucky. His dad was a standout at Webb School of Knoxville.

Cole is following in his father’s footsteps to play quarterback at Marshall.

During his time at Marshall, Chad broke several school records and led the team to a 13-0 record in 1999 with the Herd finishing as the No. 10 ranked team, the highest in school history. Pennington finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 1999 and was drafted in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets.

Chad spent 11 years in the NFL with the Jets and Dolphins and set the all-time NFL record for best career completion percentage (.660). He was twice named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year and was inducted into Marshall’s Hall of Fame in 2010.