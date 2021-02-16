ETSU drops heartbreaker at Chattanooga, 53-51

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 15, 2021) – For the second time in 10 days, ETSU and Chattanooga went down to the wire.

Unfortunately, for the Buccaneers, it was another heartbreaking two-point loss as ETSU fell 53-51 on Monday night inside McKenzie Arena.

After facing an uphill battle the entire night, the Bucs rallied back and had a chance to complete the comeback. With 4.8 seconds remaining and the Mocs ahead by three, Ledarrius Brewer (Meridian, Miss.) was fouled. Brewer hit the first free throw and missed the second with Vonnie Patterson (Louisville, Ky.) grabbing the rebound and kicking it out to Damari Monsanto (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) – who hit the fadeaway three-pointer as he was falling out of bounds. However, the Buccaneer bench called a timeout before the shot, and after drawing up a play with three seconds remaining, Monsanto had another chance for the game-winner but his three from the top of the key hit the back of the rim as time expired, giving Chattanooga the series sweep.

The Bucs, who were swept by the Mocs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, dropped to 12-9, 8-5, while Chattanooga collected its fifth straight win, improving to 17-5, 8-5.

The game was a defensive struggle for both teams as they combined for 34 made field goals on 100 attempts. The Bucs shot 33 percent (18-54) and went 2-for-13 from beyond the arc – the 18th time since 2010-11 ETSU made two threes or less. The Mocs finished 35 percent from the floor (16-46) and were 8-of-27 from beyond the arc.

The Mocs went 13-of-16 at the free throw line, compared to the Bucs going 13-for-19.

The Bucs scored the first points of the night for their only lead of the game as Chattanooga led for 37:10. The game featured three ties.

Chattanooga assisted on 12 of its 16 makes, with the Bucs only recording six.