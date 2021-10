MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a homecoming filled with victories for Maryville College. The Scots’ football team routed LaGrange 52-16. The volleyball team swept La Grange.

On the gridiron, junior running back Cody Estep found paydirt four times. Estep also tallied 100 yards rushing.

The Scots move to 3-5 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

The volleyball team also swept Brevard later in the day to move to 17-8 on the season and 13-0 in conference play.