KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Maryville graduate and Tennessee Volunteer Tee Hodge announced via his Twitter that he will be transferring to Indiana State University.

Hodge spent one season with the Vols where he played in one game. The running back entered the transfer portal back in August.

Hodge was a key contributor to Maryville’s state title in 2019. He compiled 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns. The redshirt-freshman only appeared in one game on special teams for the Vols last season. He was also named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.