SEC Commissioner offers his view on college football season, urges patience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After reports surfaced on Monday that the Big Ten was joining the MAC in canceling its 2020 college football season as a result of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it appeared all of college football in 2020 was doomed.

The reports led to a whirlwind of speculation surrounding the other four power-five conferences, particularly the SEC which just released its additional non-divisional opponents on Friday evening.



SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the speculation putting out a statement on Twitter to share his thoughts and explain where the SEC stands on the upcoming college football season.

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,” Sankey tweeted. “@SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester…Developed testing protocols…We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day.”



…Deveoped testing protocols…We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020

Right now the Vols, along with every other SEC team, are on campus currently and are set to begin pre-season camp on Aug. 17.

This afternoon, I met with our football team and staff to have an open conversation about playing football this fall. At the end of our discussion, I asked if they wanted to play football and the answer was a resounding YES. pic.twitter.com/cg9AFw4J86 — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) August 10, 2020

