SEC Commissioner offers his view on college football season, urges patience

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After reports surfaced on Monday that the Big Ten was joining the MAC in canceling its 2020 college football season as a result of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it appeared all of college football in 2020 was doomed.

The reports led to a whirlwind of speculation surrounding the other four power-five conferences, particularly the SEC which just released its additional non-divisional opponents on Friday evening.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the speculation putting out a statement on Twitter to share his thoughts and explain where the SEC stands on the upcoming college football season.

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,” Sankey tweeted. “@SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester…Developed testing protocols…We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day.”

Right now the Vols, along with every other SEC team, are on campus currently and are set to begin pre-season camp on Aug. 17.

LATEST SPORTS


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter